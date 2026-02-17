Sena UBT: Sapkal unnecessarily gave issue to BJP

By: Express News Service
Feb 17, 2026
Shiv Sena (UBT) flags Sapkal's Shivaji–Tipu remark, says BJP trying to communalise Malegaon row
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal had “unnecessarily gave the BJP an issue” by comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, as the row over a portrait in Malegaon spilled into a wider political fight.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said the BJP had, as always, tried to give the controversy a Hindu-Muslim colour.

The editorial said comparing Shivaji Maharaj’s idea of Hindu Swarajya with Tipu Sultan’s battle against the British was “condemnable”.

“By equating Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Harshwardhan Sapkal has unnecessarily given an issue to the BJP,” it stated.

The party also claimed that the BJP had, in the past, honoured Tipu Sultan and had even proposed naming roads after him. It accused the ruling party of raising the issue now for political benefit.

The dispute began after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was displayed in the office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation deputy mayor. Following protests by Shiv Sena corporators and some Hindu outfits, the portrait was removed.

Recounting history, the editorial noted that Tipu Sultan, who died in 1799 in the Battle of Srirangapatna, fought the British to defend a kingdom he inherited from Hyder Ali.

It contrasted this with Shivaji Maharaj’s founding of Swarajya against Mughal rule, saying his legacy could not be compared with any other ruler.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan cannot be equated. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra and we work according to his principles. I condemn those who are trying to equate Chhatrapati Shivaji and Tipu Sultan,” he said, adding that the government would maintain law and order.

