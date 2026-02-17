Sena UBT: Sapkal unnecessarily gave issue to BJP

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday said state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal had “unnecessarily gave the BJP an issue” by comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan, as the row over a portrait in Malegaon spilled into a wider political fight.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party said the BJP had, as always, tried to give the controversy a Hindu-Muslim colour.

The editorial said comparing Shivaji Maharaj’s idea of Hindu Swarajya with Tipu Sultan’s battle against the British was “condemnable”.

“By equating Tipu Sultan with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Harshwardhan Sapkal has unnecessarily given an issue to the BJP,” it stated.