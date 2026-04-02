Sena (UBT) MPs at Jadhav’s dinner trigger speculation; party calls it routine

Hingoli MP Nagesh Ashtikar and Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh were present at Jadhav’s anniversary dinner, an annual gathering attended by MPs cutting across party lines. (Source: FB)

The attendance of two MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) at a dinner hosted by Union Minister Pratap Jadhav in New Delhi has triggered speculation about possible unease within the party, even as Sena UBT leaders dismissed the development as routine political courtesy.

Hingoli MP Nagesh Ashtikar and Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh were among those present at Jadhav’s anniversary dinner, an annual gathering attended by MPs cutting across party lines.

The development comes amid renewed political chatter around a possible “Operation Tiger” of Shiv Sena following Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent visit to Delhi. Leaders from the Shinde-led Sena had indicated that some MPs from rival parties were in contact, fuelling speculation of a potential realignment.