Sena (UBT) MPs at Jadhav’s dinner trigger speculation; party calls it routine

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The attendance of two MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) at a dinner hosted by Union Minister Pratap Jadhav in New Delhi has triggered speculation about possible unease within the party, even as Sena UBT leaders dismissed the development as routine political courtesy.
Hingoli MP Nagesh Ashtikar and Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh were among those present at Jadhav’s anniversary dinner, an annual gathering attended by MPs cutting across party lines.
The development comes amid renewed political chatter around a possible “Operation Tiger” of Shiv Sena following Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent visit to Delhi. Leaders from the Shinde-led Sena had indicated that some MPs from rival parties were in contact, fuelling speculation of a potential realignment.
Leaders of the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT), however, rejected any such link. “These meetings must not be viewed from any political angle. It was an anniversary dinner. We attended for a few minutes as a courtesy after being invited in Parliament,” Ashtikar said.
Party functionaries pointed out that such interactions are common in the national capital, where ministers frequently host informal gatherings attended by MPs from different parties.
This is not the first time such an episode has led to internal discussion within the Uddhav-led Sena (UBT). In February 2025, a similar controversy had arisen after some of its MPs attended events hosted by leaders of the Shinde-led Sena. During a visit to Delhi at the time, Aaditya Thackeray is learnt to have advised MPs to avoid such events or seek prior permission, as such appearances could give rise to speculation about defections.
Despite this, MPs had maintained that attending official and social engagements hosted by ministers, particularly those from Maharashtra, is part of Delhi’s political convention.
The latest development has also drawn attention because Ashtikar had attended Jadhav’s dinner last year as well, which had then led to expressions of displeasure within sections of the party.
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