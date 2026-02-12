Sena (UBT) bags its only mayor post in Parbhani Municipal Corporation as Iqbal Syed wins

The result makes Parbhani the only municipal corporation where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has secured the Mayor’s post. (Express File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Iqbal Syed was elected the Mayor of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation on Thursday, after he defeated the BJP’s Tirumala Khilare by 13 votes in the 65-member House.

Syed secured 39 votes against Khilare’s 26, crossing the majority mark of 33 with the support of the alliance partner, the Congress. The result makes Parbhani the only municipal corporation where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has secured the Mayor’s post.

The election was closely watched amid speculation of possible cross-voting. However, the Sena (UBT)-Congress alliance, which contested the civic polls together, held firm during the voting.

In the municipal elections, the Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party with 25 seats. Congress and BJP won 12 seats each, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 11. The remaining seats went to smaller parties and an Independent. The Sena (UBT)-Congress combine had a tally of 37 in the House, comfortably above the halfway mark.