Sena (UBT) bags its only mayor post in Parbhani Municipal Corporation as Iqbal Syed wins

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiFeb 12, 2026 03:09 PM IST
The result makes Parbhani the only municipal corporation where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has secured the Mayor’s post.The result makes Parbhani the only municipal corporation where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has secured the Mayor’s post. (Express File Photo)
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Iqbal Syed was elected the Mayor of the Parbhani Municipal Corporation on Thursday, after he defeated the BJP’s Tirumala Khilare by 13 votes in the 65-member House.

Syed secured 39 votes against Khilare’s 26, crossing the majority mark of 33 with the support of the alliance partner, the Congress. The result makes Parbhani the only municipal corporation where the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has secured the Mayor’s post.

The election was closely watched amid speculation of possible cross-voting. However, the Sena (UBT)-Congress alliance, which contested the civic polls together, held firm during the voting.

In the municipal elections, the Sena (UBT) emerged as the largest party with 25 seats. Congress and BJP won 12 seats each, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured 11. The remaining seats went to smaller parties and an Independent. The Sena (UBT)-Congress combine had a tally of 37 in the House, comfortably above the halfway mark.

As many as 14 nominations were initially filed for the mayor’s post, but 12 were withdrawn, resulting in a direct contest between Syed and Khilare.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Navnath Ban criticised the Sena (UBT) for its choice of candidate. “During elections, they speak about ‘Marathi pride’, but when they got the opportunity to appoint their only mayor, they chose a Muslim candidate,” Ban said.

He further alleged that the party was “pushing Aurangzeb’s agenda”, remarks that are likely to intensify political sparring in the district.

Sena (UBT) leaders have yet to respond to Ban’s statement.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

