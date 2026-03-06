Sena UBT loses ward panel as Samajwadi Party, Congress absent for voting; BJP wins 3

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the election to six out of the 17 ward committees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took place on Thursday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) lost a position of a chairperson, as the Congress and Samajwadi Party corporators were absent during the voting.
In the committee that comprised the F north and F south wards, Shiv Sena’s Mansi Satamkar emerged as a winner by winning eight votes. Sena UBT’s Shraddha Jadhav finished second with eight votes. There were 17 members in the committee, of which eight were from the Mahayuti (five BJP, three Shiv Sena), six from Sena UBT, and one each from Congress, MNS amd SP. During the voting, Congress and SP corporators were absent, thus providing an advantage to the ruling alliance.
Meanwhile, of the remaining wards, the BJP won unopposed in three committees. Akash Purohit was elected unopposed for the C and D wards, Prakash Darekar won unopposed from the R central and R north committees and Leena Deherkar won unopposed from the R south committee.
In the committee for A,B and E wards, Congress’s Dnyanraj Nikam defeated BJP’s Rohidas Lokhande by two votes, while Congress’s Haider Ali Shaikh defeated BJP’s Ajit Raorane by two votes in the committee for P East and P north wards.
In Mumbai, there are 17 ward committees comprising all the 26 municipal wards. The members in these committees comprise a quorum of elected corporator members from the wards that fall under these committees and each committee is headed by a chairperson. The chairperson is voted by the corporator members, as a result the party or alliance with the maximum number of corporators in committee is likely to have its own chairperson. On Thursday, the election took place for six committees.
