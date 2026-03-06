Sena UBT loses ward panel as Samajwadi Party, Congress absent for voting; BJP wins 3

In the committee for A,B and E wards, Congress's Dnyanraj Nikam defeated BJP's Rohidas Lokhande by two votes, while Congress's Haider Ali Shaikh defeated BJP's Ajit Raorane by two votes in the committee for P East and P north wards.

As the election to six out of the 17 ward committees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took place on Thursday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) lost a position of a chairperson, as the Congress and Samajwadi Party corporators were absent during the voting.

In the committee that comprised the F north and F south wards, Shiv Sena’s Mansi Satamkar emerged as a winner by winning eight votes. Sena UBT’s Shraddha Jadhav finished second with eight votes. There were 17 members in the committee, of which eight were from the Mahayuti (five BJP, three Shiv Sena), six from Sena UBT, and one each from Congress, MNS amd SP. During the voting, Congress and SP corporators were absent, thus providing an advantage to the ruling alliance.