Sena UBT demands a transparent probe into Ajit Pawar’s death, slams BJP for newspaper ads

Crash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday stepped up their attack on the ruling establishment, demanding a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and insisting that public tributes cannot be an answer for accountability.

Questioning the functioning of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Raut said aircraft crash investigations in the country rarely reach any logical conclusion.

“Many inquiries have been announced after air accidents, but nothing concrete comes out of them. Reports are not made public. The DGCA must tell people exactly what went wrong with Ajit Pawar’s aircraft so that such incidents do not happen again,” Raut said.