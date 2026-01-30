Sena UBT demands a transparent probe into Ajit Pawar’s death, slams BJP for newspaper ads

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday stepped up their attack on the ruling establishment, demanding a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and insisting that public tributes cannot be an answer for accountability.
Questioning the functioning of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Raut said aircraft crash investigations in the country rarely reach any logical conclusion.
“Many inquiries have been announced after air accidents, but nothing concrete comes out of them. Reports are not made public. The DGCA must tell people exactly what went wrong with Ajit Pawar’s aircraft so that such incidents do not happen again,” Raut said.
Taking a swipe at the BJP for publishing full-page newspaper advertisements and putting up banners paying tribute to Pawar, Raut said in a post on the social media site X that symbolism could not replace truth.
“Giving advertisements is not the real tribute. The real tribute to Ajit Pawar would be for the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to withdraw the allegations of a Rs 70,000-crore scam that were made against him,” he said.
Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare questioned the explanation being circulated that poor visibility at Baramati airport caused the crash.
“Many people are saying the accident happened due to low visibility. But CCTV footage from a considerable distance clearly shows the aircraft circling. If there was dense fog, how is the aircraft so clearly visible in the footage?” Andhare asked.
She said that while it may not always be appropriate to speak immediately after such a tragedy, the questions raised by Mamata Banerjee were significant and could not be ignored.
