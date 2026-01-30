Sena UBT demands a transparent probe into Ajit Pawar’s death, slams BJP for newspaper ads

Questioning the functioning of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Raut said aircraft crash investigations in the country rarely reach any logical conclusion.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJan 30, 2026 12:05 AM IST
Sushma Andhare, Sanjay Raut, Sena UBT demands probe into Ajit Pawar eath, ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flightCrash site in Baramati where Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and 6 others killed in a flight craft on Wednesday. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and party leader Sushma Andhare on Thursday stepped up their attack on the ruling establishment, demanding a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and insisting that public tributes cannot be an answer for accountability.

Questioning the functioning of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Raut said aircraft crash investigations in the country rarely reach any logical conclusion.

“Many inquiries have been announced after air accidents, but nothing concrete comes out of them. Reports are not made public. The DGCA must tell people exactly what went wrong with Ajit Pawar’s aircraft so that such incidents do not happen again,” Raut said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP for publishing full-page newspaper advertisements and putting up banners paying tribute to Pawar, Raut said in a post on the social media site X that symbolism could not replace truth.

“Giving advertisements is not the real tribute. The real tribute to Ajit Pawar would be for the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to withdraw the allegations of a Rs 70,000-crore scam that were made against him,” he said.

Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare questioned the explanation being circulated that poor visibility at Baramati airport caused the crash.

“Many people are saying the accident happened due to low visibility. But CCTV footage from a considerable distance clearly shows the aircraft circling. If there was dense fog, how is the aircraft so clearly visible in the footage?” Andhare asked.

Story continues below this ad

She said that while it may not always be appropriate to speak immediately after such a tragedy, the questions raised by Mamata Banerjee were significant and could not be ignored.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement