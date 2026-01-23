Sena (UBT) corporator Sarita Mhaske denies defection buzz

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid speculation over her absence from a group registration event at Konkan Bhavan on Wednesday, newly appointed Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sarita Mhaske on Thursday denied reports she was in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, saying she had remained with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and had gone out of Mumbai to fulfil a religious prayer vow.
Mhaske, who was elected from Chandivali’s Ward 157 on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, had been unreachable for several hours on Wednesday at a time when the Sena UBT’s newly elected corporators were being taken to Konkan Bhavan for group registration ahead of the mayoral contest.
Her absence led to speculation she was among those being targeted by the Shinde-led Sena to poach to increase their strength.
Rejecting the speculation, Sarita Mhaske said she had not been in contact with the Shinde led Sena at any point, even though she was approached by some rival groups.
“I was not missing, nor was I negotiating with any other party. I had gone to Tuljapur to offer prayers after my election win. That was a vow I had taken before the polls,* she said after meeting Uddhav Thackeray at his residence..
She further alleged that leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena had attempted to contact her during this period. “A senior leader from that side did try to get in touch with me, but I refused any such approach,” she said, adding that her brief absence was used to create a false narrative about her loyalty.
