Sena (UBT) corporator Sarita Mhaske denies defection buzz

Shiv Sena UBT corporator Sarita Mhaske dismisses defection rumours, says she remains with party and was away on religious vow.

Amid speculation over her absence from a group registration event at Konkan Bhavan on Wednesday, newly appointed Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sarita Mhaske on Thursday denied reports she was in touch with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, saying she had remained with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and had gone out of Mumbai to fulfil a religious prayer vow.

Mhaske, who was elected from Chandivali’s Ward 157 on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, had been unreachable for several hours on Wednesday at a time when the Sena UBT’s newly elected corporators were being taken to Konkan Bhavan for group registration ahead of the mayoral contest.