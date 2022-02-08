Sena trade union, others oppose draft rules on labour codes

Shiv Sena-affiliated Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) and other trade unions have opposed the draft rules on Industrial Relations and two other labour codes, calling them pro-employer and anti-labourer, and have demanded that they be scrapped.

Maharashtra’s Labour Department published the draft rules of the Industrial Relations Code 2020 in December, seeking suggestions and objections to them in 45 days. Likewise, the draft rules on the Code on Wages 2019, Code on Social Security 2020 were published in September and the unions said they were against those as well.

“Various unions in Maharashtra have opposed the four labour codes of the Centre when they were passed in Lok Sabha in 2019 and 2020. These codes are completely pro-employer and anti-labourer. Maha Vikas Aghadi government should stay away from such policies and should not insult the expectations of crores of labourers. We reiterate that the state government should withdraw the four labour codes and the draft rules,” said Vishwas Utagi, co-convener of Trade Union Joint Action Committee (TUJAC), in a letter to the government.

TUJAC, an umbrella body of trade unions in the state, includes Shiv Sena-affiliated Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

“Shiv Sena had opposed the four new labour codes brought in by the Centre and we continue to oppose them. While the state government has decided not to implement these laws, the Centre is still putting pressure on the states for making the rules,” alleged BKS general secretary Santosh Chalke.

Raghunath Kuchik, a Shiv Sena leader and general secretary of BKS, said CM Uddhav Thackeray and other senior ministers have openly said irrespective of the labour codes brought in by the Centre, Maharashtra will not implement them blindly and will keep in mind the interests of the labourers and industries for implementation. “Despite this, the draft rules have been prepared on the assumption to implement the central laws in the state. This is a deviation from the CM and government’s announcement. Hence, the draft rules should be withdrawn,” said Kuchik.

Officials from the labour department said that all those who have objections would be given a hearing. “We will hear them out to see their objections and appropriate changes can be made,” said an official.