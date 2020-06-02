Sena to turn its shakhas into clinics for doctors in Mumbai

State Transport Minister Anil Parab State Transport Minister Anil Parab

With some of the housing societies in Mumbai refusing to allow private doctors to open their clinics in society premises, the Shiv Sena has decided to make available their shakhas or offices to these medical practitioners so that they can treat patients with ailments other than Covid-19.

Sources in the party said that the issue was discussed in a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week. Uddhav had instructed that Shiv Sena shakhas be converted into clinics wherever possible. Sena has 227 such offices across Mumbai.

“Our shakhas in Mumbai have been instructed to assist private doctors in starting their clinics in nearby shakhas. It will help doctors to continue their practice and treat patients with other ailments,” said Anil Parab, Sena leader and Transport Minister.

Another Sena leader said with monsoon set to arrive, private doctors need to reopen their clinics. “Soon, the city will start reporting monsoon-related diseases, and such patients would need to be treated separately… Civic-run hospitals that are already burdened with Covid-19 patients.”

The leader added that while the shakhas would help the private doctors with furniture and other material, the doctors will be responsible for their staffers and medical equipment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.