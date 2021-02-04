Maharashtra: Sena to stage statewide protest against rising fuel prices on Friday

The Shiv Sena will organise a statewide protest against the Centre on Friday over the rising petrol and diesel price. Sena leaders said that bullock-cart and bicycle marches will be taken to the offices of district collectors across the state.

“Petrol and diesel prices in India are the highest in the world. The fuel prices have been continuously increasing since the Narendra Modi government came to power. The Centre’s policy seems to be of not granting any relief to the people… There is a lot of resentment among the people on the issue,” said Vinayak Raut, Shiv Sena MP and party secretary.

Raut added that the protest has been called following the orders from the party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “Maximum Shiv Sainiks will take part in the protest. Bullock-cart and bicycle marches will be taken to district collectors’ offices and other government offices in the state,” Raut said.