Shiv Sena to sound poll bugle for BMC polls at Dussehra rally

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to sound the poll bugle for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other local bodies’ elections at the annual Dussehra rally on Friday. The Shiv Sena chief is expected to take on the BJP on multiple issues, ranging from state to national politics, and speak on the development issues in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena sources said a presentation on various development works undertaken in Mumbai in the past five years will be made. “The presentation will show that we not only make promises but also fulfill them,” said a Sena functionary, adding that it will underline the party’s tagline “Karun Dakhvale (we did it)”.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Thackeray will give a befitting reply to political opponents who were engaged in a campaign against the party over the past few months.