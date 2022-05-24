Sena to not support Sambhajiraje, to field own candidate for RS seat

WITH FORMER MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati turning down CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s offer to join Sena for a Rajya Sabha nomination, Shiv Sena on Monday said the party would not support any independent candidate and would field its own candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

On Sunday, a delegation of Sena leaders had met Sambhajiraje, inviting him to join the Sena on Monday, but it didn’t happen. Sambhajiraje has announced that he would fight the Rajya Sabha election as an independent candidate and sought the excess votes from all political parties. “We will not give support to any independent candidate, no matter who he is. We told him to join the party to get the nomination. For us, it is important to increase our Rajya Sabha seat. Now, it is his decision. I am speaking on behalf of Uddhav Thackeray that we will get two candidates elected in any situation,” said Raut.

Raut further said that Sambhajiraje sought our votes but we want to get a Shiv Sainik elected. The election for the six seats is slated to be held on June 10. Going by the strength of the parties in the Legislative Assembly, one candidate each from Sena, NCP and Congress and two from BJP can get elected easily. Shiv Sena has claimed that there are excess votes of Sena, NCP and Congress and they can elect the sixth candidate based on the numbers.

Meanwhile, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) on Monday made an ardent appeal to all political parties to consider Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati as an independent candidate for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat.

MKM coordinator Rajendra Kondane said, “This is the centenary year of veteran social reformer and thinker Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj of the royal family of Kolhapur. Sambhajiraje is the great grandson of Shahu Maharaj. Keeping in mind the public sentiment, all mainstream political parties, setting aside their differences, should come together to field Sambhajiraje as a consensus candidate to Rajya Sabha.”