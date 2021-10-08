Sena throws weight behind Oct 11 bandh: ‘Complete shutdown in state’

Two days after the MVA allies announced a state-wide bandh on October 11 to protest against the deaths of eight persons, including four farm protesters, in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, the Shiv Sena on Friday said it was throwing its full weight behind the move and that the state would shut down completely on Monday.

MP Arvind Sawant, chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena and chief of Sena’s labour wing Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS), said that the party and affiliate unions would participate in the bandh.

“The farmers, who were protesting peacefully, were crushed to death. The Centre brought contentious farm law and the labour codes [of the Centre] have destroyed the lives of the labourers,” Sawant told mediapersons.

Sawant claimed that ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ was the BJP’s mantra but this was not happening in reality. “The Shiv Sena and BKS and affiliate unions will participate in the bandh called by the MVA alliance partners on October 11… To condemn all these things, there will be a complete and widespread bandh in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Sena’s announcement comes two days after NCP leader Jayant Patil, on behalf of MVA allies, gave a call for a one-day statewide bandh on October 11.

On Wednesday, the state cabinet presided over by CM Uddhav Thackeray, had passed a resolution expressing regret over the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri. The ministers stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect to them.

After the cabinet meeting, Jayant Patil, Irrigation Minister and state NCP president had said, “The MVA has called a statewide bandh on October 11 against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and appeals to people to participate in the bandh.”

Stating that essential services would be exempted from the bandh, Patil had said that it had been called by the three constituents of the MVA and not by the state government.

Some other parties like AAP also declared their support for the bandh.

“A private vehicle, allegedly belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, had run over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri that led to the death of eight persons. The farmers have alleged that the son of the minister was sitting in the vehicle, which ran over the farmers on his instructions, and a primary FIR has been registered on that basis,” said Pune Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe in a joint press conference with the city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap, city Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More, AAP representative Sandesh Divekar, city Janta Dal chief Vithal Satav, Nitin Pawar of Shetkari Bachav Kriti Samiti, Datta Pakire of Seva Dal, and Niraj Jain of Lokayat.

They said that the minister’s son has still not been arrested, adding that the October 11 bandh will be in protest against the “dictatorial rule of the Modi government” and an effort to save the Constitution.

They condemned the “misuse” of central investigative agencies by the BJP-led government at the Centre. “The Prime Minister and leaders of BJP are silent about the entire incident. The state government has passed a resolution to condemn the violence against farmers. The bandh has been jointly declared for the entire state by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress,” they said.