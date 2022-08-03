Sena Thane chief booked for threatening rape victim

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Shiv Sena’s Thane district unit head Kedar Dighe for threatening a 23-year-old woman who was allegedly raped by his friend at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel.

The case was registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station against Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor. “We received a complaint and have registered a case against Dighe. We are yet to arrest the accused,” a senior IPS officer said. Dighe said that he was not aware of such a case against him.

The incident allegedly took place late on July 28 at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel. The police said that the woman works as a sales executive in the hotel and she approached Kapoor to sell a club membership while he was eating there.

Later, the woman alleged, that Kapoor raped her when she went to his room to collect the cheque.

“She confided in her friend after which she went to confront Kapoor at his hotel room on Monday when Dighe allegedly offered her money to not file a police complaint and subsequently threatened her of dire consequences,” said an officer.

Dighe, the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed the Thane Sena chief by Uddhav Thackeray last Sunday to take on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who has a strong support base in Thane district. Anand Dighe, who died in a road accident in 2001, had worked extensively to help Shiv Sena grow in the district and after his death, Shinde worked for the Sena in Thane district and Palghar area.

Dighe’s appointment by Thackeray was aimed at countering Shinde’s claim on the legacy of Anand Dighe who was popular in Thane.