Sena targets Nitesh Rane for ‘insulting’ Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena on Monday demanded an apology from or suspension of BJP legislator Nitesh Rane for allegedly insulting Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Rane had allegedly mocked Thackeray by meowing when Thackeray was passing by in the legislature premises.

It was decided that a decision on the issue would be taken in a meeting of all party leaders on Tuesday.

Sena legislator Suhas Kande raised the issue in the House soon after question hour, saying that despite a discussion in the Assembly, Rane told mediapersons that he would continue to speak.

Amid the uproar from ruling and opposition benches, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes.

Subsequently, Sena legislators Bhaskar Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu joined Kande and spoke on the issue, demanding a suspension or an apology from Rane. “Rane should apologise in the House or he should be suspended,” said Jadhav.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government has planned to suspend Rane but it is not right in democracy. “We have clarified our position regarding Rane that the words uttered by him are wrong. No member of any party should do so. But, we sense the government’s gameplan to suspend one more legislator. This is not right in democracy,” said Fadnavis.

Sanjay Shirshat, Speaker in the chair in the Assembly, said that a meeting of leaders of all parties will be convened in the Speaker’s chamber to decide on the issue. “Once the issue is discussed in the House, it is not appropriate to speak to the media again. It is important to maintain the sanctity of the House,” said Shirsat.

Prabhu also sought action against Rane in connection with an attack on Sena functionary Santosh Parab on December 18. Shambhuraj Desai, Minister of State for Home, said that strict action will be taken if there is any direct or indirect involvement of anyone in it.