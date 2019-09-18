Shiv Sena takes on Pawar over ‘lost self-respect’ jibe

Two days after the NCP chief said that leaders who have quit the party have “lost self-respect”, the Shiv Sena asked Sharad Pawar on Tuesday what he means by “self respect”.

Advertising

“Don’t worry about those who have left. Those who have quit the party have lost their self-respect,” Pawar had said on Sunday. Several senior NCP leaders had recently joined the BJP and the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly polls.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena asked: “Pawar Saheb, what is this self-respect? Pawar himself had differences with Sonia Gandhi on the self-respect issue and had rebelled in the Congress. But he has had political involvement with Sonia for the last one-and-a-half decade.”

“Did the leaders, who were taken from Shiv Sena or BJP in NCP, achieve any self-respect?” it asked.

Advertising

The editorial further said: “Now, convenience and compromise is being considered most important in politics. Dr Amol Kolhe, who is leading the Shivswarajya yatra of NCP, was with the Shiv Sena. Has it increased his self-respect? No political leader should use the word self-respect.”

It added that the leaders, who have switched over to other parties, had also joined NCP after leaving other parties. “Now, many leaders are quitting the NCP. It is happening the same way.”

On Pawar’s remarks that the people will teach a lesson to such leaders, the editorial said that those, who had left Sena in the past, were defeated in the polls with a few exceptions. “But it is in the past. Now, the winds are blowing in a direction that will change history,” it added.