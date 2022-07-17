Sena support in, BJP hopes to make dent into Congress-NCP vote base in Presidential polls

While exuding confidence about a thumping win for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, the state BJP is anxious to see how many votes it can poll from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties. With Shiv Sena already pledging support to Murmu, what remains to be seen is if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be able to make a dent in Congress-NCP votes.

The state assembly with 287 members along with 48 members in the Lok Sabha constitute the electoral college for presidential polls from Maharashtra.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have made a common cause in supporting Yashwant Sinha’s candidature for the post.

The cracks within the MVA got evident the moment Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray declared his party’s support to Murmu last week.

The BJP along with Shinde faction, meanwhile, are united and have elicited support of sizeable number of smaller parties and Independents.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are confident of a thumping victory for Murmu. She will be the first tribal woman President. We are confident that individual elected members across parties will come forward in her support.”

Of the total 287 members in the state assembly, the BJP believes the numbers in favour of Murmu will cross the 180-mark. During the floor test in state legislative assembly held on July 4, BJP-Shinde alliance polled 164 and MVA 99 votes respectively. With 15 members of Thackeray’s Sena supporting Murmu, the ruling alliance’s tally will go up to 179.

A senior BJP functionary said, “The Congress has 44 and NCP 53 members (two members, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, are in prison). What remains to be seen is if the Congress-NCP along with its 11 allies can retain its numbers.”

Of a total of 48 Lok Sabha MPs, BJP has 23 members and Shiv Sena 18. The Congress has one MP from the state as does the AIMIM; the NCP boasts of four Parliamentarians from the state which has a lone Independent in the lower house. The BJP and the Sena make up for 41 MP. Thus, the BJP expects to elicit the support of a majority of members in support of the NDA’s presidential candidate.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to take suo motu decision on supporting Murmu without consulting the Congress and the NCP has invited flak from senior leaders. In the words of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat: “Since we are allies, a collective decision was expected. At least, Sena should have discussed with us.” However, according to Congress insiders, BJP’s top leaders should have consulted with Opposition parties about Murmu’s candidature. “There is a possibility that the Opposition would not have fielded any candidate in that case. But the BJP kept its candidate’s name under wraps. Once Sinha’s name was forwarded, we had to support (him),” said an insider.