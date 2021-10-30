Sena still functions on Bal Thackeray’s ideals, will not do injustice: Raut after Wankhede wife’s letter

A day after Kranti Redkar, wife of NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the party still functions as per its founder Bal Thackeray’s ideals and no injustice will be done to anyone.

Raut said that nobody has made any personal attacks on Redkar. “Kranti Redkar is a Marathi woman and we respect her. There will be no injustice to her. Even if Balasaheb is not there today, Uddhav Thackeray is there. Shiv Sena is still the same as Balasaheb’s ideals,” said Raut while speaking to media persons.

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede writes to SC panel over his ‘harassment’

Redkar wrote a letter to Thackeray on Thursday and invoked the Marathi roots to seek justice stating that “my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy”. She further stated that had the late Balasaheb Thackeray (father of Uddhav Thackeray) been alive, he would not have tolerated such a personal attack on a woman’s dignity.



Referring to Redkar’s letter, Raut asked whether NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Congress leader and PWD minister Ashok Chavan and other leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi are not Marathi people. He accused the central investigation agencies such as ED, CBI, NCB of troubling them. “The manner in which the attack of investigative agencies is going on, false cases are registered. On Thursday, there were raids ahead of the Deglur-Biloli bypoll. Ashok Chavan is not Marathi? Ajit Pawar’s relatives are not Marathi? Everyone is Marathi here. The question is about right and wrong in this fight,” added Raut.