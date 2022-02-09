Sena slams Modi’s comment on Covid spread: ‘It’s an insult to people of state’

February 9, 2022 1:37:28 am
A DAY after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Maharashtra Congress leaders of instigating migrants to leave Mumbai, leading to the spread of Covid-19 in northern states, Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the remarks, saying that the PM has insulted the people of Maharashtra, the elected government and the health workers in the state.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the apex court gave suggestions to other states to follow how the Maharashtra government was tackling the pandemic. “So, it is an insult to the people of Maharashtra, of the elected government and of health workers who have consistently worked in the pandemic. This is an insult to the nurses and doctors who died in the line of duty,” Raut told media persons on Tuesday.
On Monday, PM Modi, speaking in the parliament, targeted the Congress and said the party had “crossed all limits in this time of Covid-19”.
