Sena says Cong minister attempting to shift central project from Sindhudurg to Latur

Vinayak Raut. (Source: Loksabha.nic.in)

In a sign of continuous tussle at the local level between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, Shiv Sena leader and MP Vinayak Raut on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader and Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh is attempting to shift a Union government project from Sindhudurg to Latur – Deshmukh’s home district.

Raut, Sena party leader in Lok Sabha and MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, claimed that his party had followed up with the Union Ministry of Ayush to get the National Institute of Medicinal Plants (NIMP) project come up at Adali village in Sindhudurg.

“It is a major project for the Konkan region. While all the paperwork is being carried out at the local level to finalise the project site in Sindhudurg, Minister for Medical Education Amit Deshmukh has suddenly written to the Union government requesting that the project be transferred to Latur. I made several attempts to meet him and sent him letters but he did not meet me. It is highly condemnable to make such a demand at this point. It does not suit him as a minister,” said Raut.

He added that the issue has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. “The CM is personally looking into the matter,” he said.

Deshmukh, however, maintained that there are no differences between the allies and the issue would be resolved soon. “There is no difference of opinion in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The project sanctioned for Sindhudurg was a herbal garden. There was no proposal to set up NIMP in Sindhudurg. But we will hear them out and the issue will be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

