Sena ridicules CM Fadnavis’ 43-seat win in state claim, blames BJP for 2014 split

The Shiv Sena on Monday criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for claiming that the BJP would clinch 43 of 48 seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Claiming that the fate of the Sena-BJP alliance in the state is still “hanging in the balance”, the Sena also blamed the BJP for its split in 2014, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state that year.

Advertising

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena took a jibe at the BJP, saying that the party might win all 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and all 548 Lok Sabha seats in the country independently. “With EVMs and overconfidence on its side, the lotus can bloom even in London and America, but it should answer why a Ram temple has not been built in Ayodhya yet,” the editorial said. Lotus is the BJP’s election symbol.

The Sena’s remarks comes after Fadnavis claimed Saturday, in presence of BJP chief Amit Shah, that the party could win 43 Lok Sabha seats — one more than it had won in 2014 — in Maharashtra.

In the editorial, the party asked whether the “cold wave conditions” across some parts of Maharashtra had affected the ruling party’s thinking. “Farmers are facing several issues. The Centre has not given much assistance to drought-hit farmers. Rather than discussing these issues, the BJP is talking about defeating some people,” it said.

“In Maharashtra, the fate of the Sena-BJP alliance is hanging in the balance, but the Sena is not responsible for that. The BJP has sown the seeds of this sin in 2014,” the editorial said.

The editorial also claimed that the Chief Minister is focused on winning the election at a time when the state is facing a slew of issues.

“While it talks about winning 43 out of 48 seats, the BJP also says it wants to have an alliance with the Sena based on Hindutva. You should first decide what you want to do. Otherwise, the BJP will lose its credibility among the people,” it said.

The editorial also raised questions about the method used by the state to crush an agitation by farmers’ daughters in Ahmednagar, poor market realisations for onion farmers, 24,000 posts of teachers remaining vacant, among others.

“The government has no solution for these issues, but has a solution on winning 43 seats in the state. Politics is being given more importance than people’s issues,” the editorial said.

Advertising

The Shiv Sena, which is currently a constituent of the NDA at the Centre and the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, had last year announced it would go solo in all future elections.