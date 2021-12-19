Sena protests outside BJP office over ‘desecration’ of Shivaji statue

SHIV SENA workers on Saturday held a protest outside the BJP’s office in Nariman Point in South Mumbai over the alleged desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Bengaluru.

Sena activists raised slogans and also put-up banners against BJP and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai outside the party’s office. Pandurang Sakpal, a Sena functionary who led the protest, said, “Bommai says that such small things happen. So, is Shivaji Maharaj’s insult a small thing? It means that the BJP’s love for Shivaji Maharaj is fake. We are condemning Bommai’s statement on the incident.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a statement, demanded an immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issue to stop the “Kannada atrocities” and to instruct the Karnataka government to take immediate action against those involved in the incident.