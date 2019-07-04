Mumbai: Shiv Sena praises BMC for ‘best job’ done

WHILE MUMBAI was paralysed on Tuesday by overnight rain and more than 25 people died in incidents of wall collapses, Shiv Sena on Wednesday praised the BMC for doing the “best job” over the last few days.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, it said that it is an “old fashion” to hold Sena and BMC responsible whenever something happens in Mumbai.

“The BMC has done the best job in the last two to three days. Its staff was working hard round the clock to discharge water from various areas into the sea. The disaster similar to July 26 (2005) was avoided as six pumping stations pumped out 14 million litres water (in the sea),” said the editorial. Sena controls the BMC’s elected House.

The editorial added that the incident of wall collapse at Kurar in Malad took place due to unprecedented rainfall. It said that in just four to five hours, rainfall of around 375 mm to 400 mm was recorded. The fast flow of water and huge force led to the wall collapse, it claimed, adding that the last such rainfall had taken place in 1974.

“In such a scenario, any city or state will be waterlogged. The chances of mishap are higher in such situations. A similar situation had arisen in the cities like Ahmedabad and Nagpur. But there is an old fashion to hold Shiv Sena and BMC responsible even if something happens in Mumbai. That is why Shiv Sena is being blamed as usual for the incidents from waterlogging in low-lying areas to Malad wall collapse,” said the editorial.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the editorial said, “Luckily, the Opposition has not blamed the Shiv Sena for surpassing the average rainfall of June in just two to three days of heavy downpour.”

The party alleged that the Opposition’s only job is to criticise the Sena. “Multiple authorities and policies of previous governments are responsible for waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in a short span,” it said.