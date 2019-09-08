‘Sena not hankering for power’: Uddhav says pre-poll alliance with BJP inevitable

Signalling the Shiv Sena’s willingness to continue the alliance with BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said there was no ambiguity that the saffron allies would return to power in the state post polls.

“There is no ambiguity about the Sena-BJP alliance returning to power post polls,” Thackeray, who shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a rally at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, said.

Modi laid the foundation for three Metro lines which will be built at an investment of Rs 19,000 crore, and a part of the 337-km Metro rail network for Mumbai during the event.

Calling the BJP-Sena alliance “atal” (unbreakable), Thackeray added, “We are not hankering for power. But we believe the power should be for development of people and the state of Maharashtra.”

The Sena chief’s comments come amid reports that the BJP and Sena are hardening their positions on sharing of seats.

As per reports, the Sena wants the BJP to adhere to the 50:50 formula, however, poll managers of the BJP are arguing for more seats to accommodate leaders from Opposition parties and its “growing political might”.

Of the total 288 seats, the BJP and the Sena have agreed to allocate 18 seats to smaller allies, but a formal deal is yet to be worked out.

Speaking at the programme, Thackeray lavished praise on Modi for nullifying Article 370, and gave a call for construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and introduction of Uniform Civil Code.

“We express our gratitude to Modi for taking the decision to scrap Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir). Now, we are confident Modi ji will build Ram temple in Ayodhya and introduce Uniform Civil Code,” Thackeray said.

While Modi steered away from making any political comments on BJP-Sena alliance or state politics and Fadnavis spoke only about the welfare projects, sources in both Sena and BJP said now there was no room for ifs and buts about the alliance.

Political managers in BJP also claimed that the BKC function projected the “united face of Sena-BJP ahead of crucial polls”.