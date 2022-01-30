Sena nominations for UP polls rejected illegally, will move EC: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena has expressed disappointment over the rejection of nomination of a few of its candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and has decided to take the matter up with the Election Commission.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told media: “Our six to seven nominations from Noida, Bijnor and Meerut have been illegally rejected. It is very unfair as the nominees were not even allowed to respond to the objections.”

While emphasising that all the documents were proper, Raut said, “The Shiv Sena will take the matter up with the EC.”

All the candidates whose candidature has been challenged had filed the documents within the stipulated time, Raut said.

Referring to the nomination of one of the candidates from Bijnor, Raut said, “The objections raised against our nominee were the same as that against Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Yet, he (Sawant) was given the opportunity to represent his case. The issue was resolved in his favour. Unfortunately, the district magistrates in Bijnor, Meerut and Noida did not allow Sena candidates to respond. It is evident they are working under pressure.”

Stating that Sena had the ability to win a few seats or “at least damage the BJP candidates’ electoral outcome”, Raut said, “The ruling BJP is misusing its power.”

Election for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

‘Real Hindutvawadi would have shot Jinnah, not Gandhi’

Later, Raut also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet in which he said that “a Hindutvawadi killed Mahatma Gandhi”.

Raut said, “A real Hindutvawadi would have shot Mohammad Ali Jinnah and not an unarmed Mahatma Gandhi. It was Jinnah who had demanded the creation of a separate country. Even today, the whole world mourns the death of Gandhi.”