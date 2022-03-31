Sena sees NCP as being ‘soft’ on BJP; Uddhav takes it up with Pawar

Contradictions within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have come to the fore with sources in the Shiv Sena saying Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken up with NCP chief Sharad Pawar the issue of the NCP allegedly being soft on the BJP even as members of the ruling coalition were allegedly being targeted by central investigation agencies.

Sena sources point to a number of instances when the NCP was seen as being on the “backfoot” while taking on the BJP. Consider these:

⦿ On March 13, the Mumbai Police changed its earlier decision asking BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to appear at the Cyber Wing’s BKC Office in the phone-tapping case, and instead recorded Fadnavis’s statement at his Malabar Hill residence. The Sena wasn’t pleased. The Home Ministry, which handles the police, is with the NCP.

⦿ Even as NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February, triggering a war of words between the Sena and the BJP, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told the media, “It’s time that both sides calm down and stop things from going out of control.”

⦿ Last year, when 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the House for one year for allegedly abusing and manhandling the Speaker, Ajit Pawar again struck a reconciliatory note saying MLAs can be punished for unruly behaviour for a few hours or a day, but not for 12 months.

⦿ On March 28, Majeed Memon, Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader tweeted, “If Narendra Modi wins people’s mandate and is also shown as world’s most popular leader, there must be some qualities in him or good work he may have done which the opposition leaders are unable to find.”

“We are the only ones fighting the battle, not only of the Sena but also of the NCP against the BJP. The Sena’s lieutenant and the saniks are on the front foot while the NCP seems to be on the back foot. The NCP is not taking on the BJP the way it should be,” a senior Sena leader told The Indian Express.

Sena leaders also point to how NCP leaders have been repeatedly maintaining that the MVA should focus on development works in the state instead of indulging in vendetta politics (read: taking on the BJP).

Sources say that for the Sena to take on the BJP and central agencies, it needs the police on its side and that’s where it runs into a hurdle — the Home portfolio is with the NCP. A senior NCP leader told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, “While we have been aggressively taking on the BJP, some Sena leaders feel that NCP should be more aggressive as the home department is with us.”

A Sena leader added that the “personal ties” that NCP and BJP leaders share could be a possible reason for the two sides to refrain from attacking each other.

Saying the “CM is unhappy”, a Sena leader said, “The CM has conveyed this to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is also in favour of taking the BJP head-on. There will be some visible changes in the coming days.”

On what those changes would be, a senior NCP minister indicated that one of the views being considered by the MVA government is to reopen the corruption-related cases from the previous BJP-led regime. “It is being considered and a call will be taken after considering all the aspects,” said the minister.

Speaking in the Assembly on Friday, CM Thackeray, while referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation against his brother-in-law Sridhar Patankar, had torn into the BJP, saying, “If you want to come to power, then come to power. But don’t do all these vicious things… Don’t harass our or anyone else’s family members. We never bothered your family members.”

Over the last two years, central investigation agencies have taken action against almost a dozen leaders of the Shiv Sena and NCP. While former home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was arrested in a money laundering case in November last year, NCP’s Nawab Malik was arrested in another case of money laundering in February this year.

In February, following complaints by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) ordered the demolition of two resorts in Ratnagiri district linked to Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab over alleged violation of environmental laws.

While daring the BJP to put him in jail, Thackeray had in his Assembly speech also defended NCP leaders Deshmukh and Malik, stating that had the BJP’s “80-hour experiment” — when the BJP briefly formed a government with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy CM — been successful, the BJP might have been sharing power with the two NCP leaders who are now in jail.

Sena sources say the BJP too has been going easy on NCP while aggressively attacking the Shiv Sena on multiple issues related to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state government.

On March 24, alleging an extortion racket by the police, Fadnavis said in the Assembly, “Upar tak dena padata hai (The bribe money goes right up to the top). But I don’t mean the minister (Home Minister and NCP leader Dilip Valse Patil). I have known the minister for the last 25 years and can say this about him with surety.”

Said a Sena leader, “Some of the BJP leaders levelled allegations against the departments handled by the NCP leaders but gave them a clean chit, saying they are not personally involved. At the same time, BJP leaders have been attacking the Sena alleging corruption in the Sena-ruled BMC.”

NCP’s Maharashtra spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, however, denied the Sena leaders’ claim that the party wasn’t taking on the BJP effectively enough. “In fact, we have been highly critical of the policies adopted by the BJP-led central government. We have been continuously exposing the misuse of central agencies against MVA leaders. Two senior leaders of the NCP are in jail under objectionable sections of the law and under the pretext of an investigation by the central agencies. The two leaders are awaiting a fair trial in the cases,” said Tapase.

A Sena leader, however, maintained that despite these differences among alliance partners, there is no threat to the stability of the government. “Even though there seem to be some issues in the MVA on taking on the BJP, it is not a big issue. Such issues do crop up in an alliance government and can be sorted out through discussion and dialogue,” the leader added.

Meanwhile, the Congress, the third pole in the MVA alliance, is cautious in its approach towards the Opposition party. On the Sena considering a more aggressive stance against the BJP, a senior Congress leader said, “If someone is indulging in vendetta politics doesn’t mean that we should also do the same thing.”