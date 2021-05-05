Sena, NCP slam Patil for warning Bhujbal

After BJP state president Chandrakant Patil warned NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal over congratulating West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee for Trinamool Congress’ victory in the state Assembly polls, Shiv Sena and NCP hit out at Patil on Tuesday.

An editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana asked what is wrong in Bhujbal congratulating Banerjee. “PM Modi also congratulated the new Prime Minister of Pakistan after the change of guard. This is protocol. But Bhujbal congratulating Mamata made Patil so angry that he reminded Bhujbal that he had been released on bail,” it said.

On Sunday, after Bhujbal congratulated Banerjee for her victory, Patil had said that Bhujbal should remember that he is only “out on bail” and may have to pay a heavy price.

Maintaining that Patil indicated that Bhujbal should keep quiet, the editorial said: “’Otherwise, we have the capacity to put you in jail’ – is this what Patil wants to suggest? This is an attempt to influence the judiciary.”

“If ministers and legislators are being threatened in such a way by the Opposition, then the chief minister and home minister should take it seriously.”

It added that the “arrogance” of BJP leaders is one of the reasons behind their party’s defeat in Bengal. It would be better if BJP leaders in Maharashtra keep this in mind, the party said.

Seeking Patil’s apology, NCP Minister Nawab Malik said: “If the court is also functioning as per Patil’s remarks, then declare that there is no democracy. Otherwise, Patil should apologise to the court. The court should also take suo motu action.”

“So far, it has been proved that the central agencies are being misused by BJP. Is the court now working on their words?” asked Malik.