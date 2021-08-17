Sena MP writes to PWD, MMB over construction of wall along Versova beach

Following a meeting with citizens and activists over the construction of a wall along Versova beach, local Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar has written to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), asking them to send representatives for a site visit on August 25.

Kirtikar wrote the letters to the departments on August 15 after citizens and activists urged him to intervene in the matter, saying the ongoing construction work was in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

The construction of the 1.2-km retaining wall at Versova beach resumed in the first week of August. It had been halted last year after citizens complained that the construction and dumping of concrete tetrapods would damage turtle nesting sites.

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said that in 2017, a detailed study conducted by the MMB had stated that Versova beach did not require any coastal protection action.

Similarly, on August 16, local BJP MLA Bharati Lavekar had written a letter to Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray demanding a meeting to get factual status of the issues along with the permission given for the project.