Sena MP Arvind Sawant appointed president of party’s labour wing

Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Arvind Sawant was appointed president of the party’s labour wing Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) on Sunday.

Sawant, an MP from South Mumbai, is a former Union minister and the Sena’s deputy leader. The BKS has a five lakh members across the state drawn from workers in airlines, at airports, MTNL, hospitals, five-star hotels, banking and manufacturing sectors, among others.

Sawant is currently president of Sena-affiliated unions such as Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Kamgar Sangh and Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sena, among others. The post of BKS president fell vacant after the demise of Suryakant Mahadik.