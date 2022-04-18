Sena MLA’s wife dies by suicide

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar’s wife Rajni Kudalkar died by suicide at their residence in Kurla (east) on Sunday night, police said. The police are in the process of finding out the reason behind the extreme step, they added.

The incident took place around 9.15 pm at the MLA’s residence in Kurla when Rajni, 42, was found hanging in the kitchen by a family member who alerted the police control room.

The police are in the process of searching the premises to find out if she left behind any kind of note stating the reason behind the extreme step.

The police have sent the body for a post mortem at a nearby government hospital. They said they will record statements of her family members to find out if anyone abetted her suicide.

Kudalkar is a two-time Shiv Sena MLA from the Kurla assembly seat.