Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Sena MLA’s car ‘attacked’, 10 Shiv Sainiks arrested

The incident took place Sunday when Hingoli MLA Bangar, along with his wife and sister, went to visit Shri Devnath Maharaj Math in Anjangaon.

On Sunday night, the Anjangaon police registered a suo motu FIR against the accused. (File)

Ten Shiv Sena members from the Uddhav Thackeray faction were arrested by Anjangaon police in Amravati on Monday for allegedly attacking the vehicle of MLA Santosh Bangar, who is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction.

The incident took place Sunday when Hingoli MLA Bangar, along with his wife and sister, went to visit Shri Devnath Maharaj Math in Anjangaon. He was leaving the area when a few Shiv Sena members allegedly started hitting his car even as on-duty police officers tried to stop them.

Bangar said the chief minister called him after the incident and assured him of appropriate action.

On Sunday night, the Anjangaon police registered a suo motu FIR against the accused under sections 353 (obstructing public servant from discharging duty), 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 (punishment for contravention of rule) of the Maharashtra Police Act. No arrests have been made so far.

The accused have been identified as Mahendra Dibte, Abhijeet Bhave, Gajanand Choudhary, Ravindra Nathe, Gajanand Pathe, Gajanand Vijaykar, Rajedar Akotkar, Sharad Piske, Mayur Roy and Sunil Hadole. They were produced before a magistrate court on Monday and remanded to police custody for one day.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 10:40:59 pm
