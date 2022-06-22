Sena MLA’s wife files missing complaint, Akola police team leaves for Surat

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that its Balapur MLA Nitin Deshmukh was forcibly taken to Surat, along with Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde, and was assaulted by Gujarat Police when he was trying to escape from the place. Meanwhile, Deshmukh’s wife has filed a missing persons complaint with the Akola Police, which dispatched a police team on Tuesday evening for Surat to trace Deshmukh.

“Some MLAs sent us a message that they were lured into going to Surat and were stuck there. One of our MLAs, Nitin Deshmukh, was trying to run away from there. Gujarat Police chased him and he was assaulted in such a brutal fashion that he suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalised,” said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Deshmukh is reportedly among the group of MLAs who had gone to Surat on Monday along with Shinde. On Tuesday, Deshmukh’s wife approached the Civil Lines police station and informed them that her husband has gone ‘missing’.

“Based on her complaint, we filed a missing case. During investigation, we learnt that he is in Surat. He suffered chest pain on Tuesday afternoon and was admitted to a civic hospital there. We have informed his wife and our police team has left from Akola for Surat by road to check on him. If he is fine and has no complaints, our team will return,” said a police officer.