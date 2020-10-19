Sena may hold virtual annual Dussehra rally

The Dussehra rally assumes significance as the event will be held for the first time since Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of the state. (Representational)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions against public gatherings, the Shiv Sena is set to hold its annual Dussehra rally virtually this year.

The Dussehra rally assumes significance as the event will be held for the first time since Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister of the state.

A large number of Shiv Sainiks gather at Shivaji Park in Mumbai every year on Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 25 this year, to hear their party chief.

Party leaders said that Uddhav is likely to deliver his speech from a stage. “There has been a discussion in the party on erecting an indoor stage from where he can deliver his speech and Shiv Sainiks can watch the event virtually. A final decision on this will be taken soon,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Sources said that it is not possible to erect a stage at Shivaji Park, as it may lead to a gathering by party workers.

So far, the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally has not taken place only on two occasions. The first time was in 2006 when Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall and then in 2009 when model code of conduct was in place due to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sena leaders said that Uddhav is likely to list his government’s achievements at the rally. “He will be speaking as the party chief. So, apart from his government’s achievements, he may speak on the political issues, including how to take on the Opposition,” said a leader.

