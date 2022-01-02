Sena looks to touch a chord with core party support base through tax waiver

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launching an all-out offensive to dislodge the Shiv Sena as the most dominant force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which the latter has been helming for decades now, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decision of implementing a property tax waiver is being seen as an effort to shore up the party’s support base before the elections.

While the BMC polls are likely to be held in the next few months, the announcement of property tax waiver is expected to resonate with lakhs of middle and lower-middle-class families, which form Sena’s core voter base.

At present, in the 227-member civic body, the Shiv Sena has 97 corporators, followed by the BJP with 80 corporators, the Congress with 29, the NCP with eight, the Samajwadi Party with six, and others.

Even since the Sena joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the state’s ruling MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) government in 2019, the BJP has been attacking the Sena-led BMC on multiple issues, including on alleged corruption, and has been aggressive in a bid to gain control of the civic body.

Stating that Mumbaikars are not just taxpayers, Thackeray said that residents of the state’s capital city, “who give money to everyone with both hands”, make a valuable contribution to the development work of the state.

“But the real question is what he gets back. We must not forget that Mumbai has been built out of the sweat of the toilers. And that is why Shiv Sena has not only given manifestos for Mumbaikars but has also made promises of things that can be done,” said the Maharashtra CM, in his first public appearance almost two months after he underwent spine surgery.

Thackeray further said that he is happy with Saturday’s “important decision as a true Mumbaikar, party chief of Shiv Sena and Chief Minister of the state”.

“While holding the post of Chief Minister, it is not possible to forget our roots. Shiv Sena, born in Mumbai in 1966, has been ruling Mumbai for many years with the blessings of Mumbaikars. This is the fourth generation of the Thackeray family in public service. It started with my grandfather Prabhodankar Thackeray, then my father Balasaheb who founded the Shiv Sena, then me, and now Aaditya is doing it,” said Thackeray.

“Shiv Sena follow the tradition laid down by the Shiv Sena chief. We give promises that can be fulfilled and don’t make false promises, which can never be fulfilled, just to win the elections,” he added.

Eknath Shinde, Sena minister, during the meeting, praised the Thackeray-led government’s work to tackle the pandemic in the last two years and also spoke about the concession given by the government in premium for the builders and in paying the stamp duty for registration of houses.

In a veiled dig at the Opposition, Thackeray said that those who make tall claims ahead of the polls, keep quiet later on for five years. “Many leaders promise the stars and the moon during the elections and then keep quiet on it. When people ask that you had promised stars and the moon, they say that such things are talked about during elections. We don’t do this at all,” he added.