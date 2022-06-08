Sena likely to nominate ordinary Shiv Sainik to Legislative Council

With the elections for the members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) around the corner, the Shiv Sena is likely to repeat the Rajya Sabha election pattern and nominate an ordinary Shiv Sainik to the Council by dropping a veteran party leader.

Of the 10, five seats are falling vacant due to the retirement of BJP leaders on July 7.

While two seats each are falling vacant due to the retirement of Shiv Sena and NCP leaders, one Congress leader is also retiring on July 7.

While the last day to file nomination is June 9, the polling and counting of votes will take place on June 20.

Senior Sena leader Diwakar Raote and Industries Minister Subhash Desai will retire next month. Sources in Sena said that the party may drop Raote, who was transport minister during the previous BJP-led government, and field Aamshya Padavi from Nandurabar.

Padavi lost the 2019 Akkalkuwa Assembly seat by around 1,200 votes to K C Padavi of the Congress, who is also the tribal development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is keen on nominating an ordinary Shiv Sainik to the Legislative Council. “I have received calls from Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and Aaditya Thackeray informing me that my name is being recommended for the MLC seat,” Aamshya Padavi told mediapersons.

A Sena leader said that a decision on Desai’s renomination will be taken by Thackeray on Wednesday. “Desai is a senior leader and has been with the party since its formation. He enjoys the confidence of Uddhavji. He was the second Sena minister to take oath after Uddhavji in the MVA Cabinet. Desai is also involved in the MVA coordination committee. So, a call about his renomination would be taken by Uddhavji.”

However, hectic lobbying is on for Desai’s seat with Sachin Ahir from Mumbai emerging as a frontrunner.

Ahir, who had switched to Sena from NCP ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, had given up his claim on the Worli Assembly seat. Aaditya Thackeray contested and won from Worli in the state elections.

“The decision about Ahir’s nomination will be taken if the party decides to drop Desai. The final call will be taken by the party chief,” said the Sena leader.