Sena leader submits proposal to assembly speaker to bring breach of privilege motion against NCP’s Tatkare

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare (File)

In continuation of the tussle between the Shiv Sena and NCP in Raigad district, Sena legislator Yogesh Kadam said he has submitted a proposal to state Assembly Speaker Nana Patole to bring a breach of privilege motion against NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

Kadam, a legislator from the Dapoli constituency in Ratnagiri, had not been invited to the bhumi pujan held by Tatkare in his constituency recently.

“It was not right to hold the bhumi pujan and ignore local legislators,” Kadam said. “This is a violation of my rights…So, I have written to the assembly speaker to bring a breach of privilege motion against Tatkare.”

Meanwhile, Tatkare said action should be taken against him to avoid any misunderstandings about the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “We want the MVA government to remain for five years. So, I am going to request Patole to accept the breach of privilege motion and take action against me,” he said.

After cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, Sena legislators from Raigad had objected to NCP leader and Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare’s relief efforts for families that were affected. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had held meetings with Sena and NCP leaders to resolve the issue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd