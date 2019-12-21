Sena leader shot: Probe transferred to anti-extortion cell

The police that the firing may have been carried out at the behest of a gangster. The police that the firing may have been carried out at the behest of a gangster.

A day after a Shiv Sena leader was shot at inside a temple in Vikhroli by a 22-year-old man, the probe was on Friday transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Chandrashekhar Jadhav (55), Sena’s deputy Vibhag Pramukh of Vikhroli, was injured when he, along his son and a colleague, visited a Sai Baba temple in Tagore Nagar around 7.10 am. Police said the accused, Abhay Singh (22), entered the temple and fired at Jadhav, who was hit in his right arm. As Abhay tried to flee, he was apprehended by those present in the temple and handed over to the Vikhroli police. An officer said that Singh has been changing his statements. “While he claims to be Abhay Singh, it appears that it is not his real name. He has been telling us that he was looking for a job online and when he came to the city for the same, he was asked to carry out a murder,” the officer added.

The police that the firing may have been carried out at the behest of a gangster. “He is still recuperating at the hospital for the injuries he sustained after he was beaten up by the people at the temple. He is currently in JJ hospital. Once he is discharged, will we be able to interrogate him thoroughly,” the officer said.

