Sena in Saamana: ‘Happy to see BJP taking offence to comments on Indira’

Claiming that there were attempts to malign Indiraji’s image in recent times by the government, it adds. “Now, BJP feels that the Indira Gandhi has been insulted.” Claiming that there were attempts to malign Indiraji’s image in recent times by the government, it adds. “Now, BJP feels that the Indira Gandhi has been insulted.”

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut retracted his statement that Indira Gandhi had met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai, an editorial in party’s mouthpiece Saamana Friday said it is more happy to see that the BJP had taken offence on the comments made on the former prime minister.

The editorial states that Gandhi was a powerful leader who split Pakistan to avenge India’s Partition. “It is amusing to see that those who want to wipe out her identity are now worried about her personality…We are most happy with it… Sena has always respected her personality. Whenever there were attempts to malign her image, the Sena acted as shield. Sena has never used Chhatrapati Shivaji or Indira Gandhi conveniently,” it states.

Claiming that there were attempts to malign Indiraji’s image in recent times by the government, it adds. “Now, BJP feels that the Indira Gandhi has been insulted.”

Raut had kicked up a storm Wednesday after he claimed that Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala, a Pathan leader with links to the underworld, in south Mumbai. On Thursday, he withdrew his statement following the pressure from Congress.

“There can not be a controversy on whom Indira Gandhi met when she was Prime Minister. As PM, one has to hold talks even with separatists and such discussions have taken place in the recent times,” the editorial states.

It says that in politics, nobody can say who will meet whom, and under what situation. “Otherwise, Modi or (Amit) Shah would not have formed the government with the separatist leader Mehbooba Mufti,” it said.

The editorial adds that in the 1960s, Lala was running an organisation from Mumbai to resolve the issues of Pathans across the world and drew inspiration from Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, also called as Frontier Gandhi.

Pawar pulls up Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut should have refrained from saying that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet yesteryear gangster Karim Lala, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in Nashik on Friday.

“We all think he (Raut) should not have made the statement regarding Indira Gandhi. But he has withdrawn that statement. Hence, I don’t want to broach the issue (again),” Pawar said.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App