Sena hits back at BJP: ‘We dare you to resign and get re-elected in 105 seats’

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah dared Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to resign and fight elections again, the Shiv Sena on Monday hit back, asking the BJP to resign from its 105 seats in the Assembly and see how many seats it can win without the support of the Sena and central agencies. It also said that the Centre and Gujarat should stop taking away industries from Maharashtra.

In Pune on Sunday, Shah had said he was in Maharashtra before the 2019 elections. “I had a conversation with the Sena. I want to reiterate that it was decided that polls would be fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and the CM would be from the BJP. But they denied and compromised with Hindutva for power,” Shah had said.

On Monday, Sena’s Sanjay Raut said that when the Sena-BJP alliance was formed again in 2019, both parties had used the word ‘power-sharing 50-50’. “What does it mean? The 50-50 power-sharing (formula) included the CM post as well; do not lie, at least not in Pune, which is Shivaji Maharaj’s land. He must look into law and order in Karnataka, where Shivaji Maharaj is being insulted,” Raut told the media.

On Shah’s remarks that the CM should resign and then fight polls, Raut said, “We dare them that all 105 legislators must resign. The BJP would not have won 105 seats without Sena’s support. We dare them to resign and get re-elected in 105 seats.”

Raut added that Sena never abandoned Hindutva and will never do so. “In 2014, a staunch Hindutvawadi party like ours was kept aside for complete power in the state. Amit Shah must tell everyone who wanted to keep Shiv Sena out.I wish to tell him that we contested solo in 2014 against an immense wave of money power and government power. We fought well under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership and got the victory,” he added.

“You are roaming around with CBI, ED, and NCB in Maharashtra. We dare you to keep them away and then fight us. We will take attacks from the front, not backstab,” he added.

The Sena leader said that Shah’s statements in Pune were based on falsehoods. “I see this frustration in the Maharashtra BJP leaders, but now even their top central leaders are speaking with that frustration,” said Raut.

Subhash Desai, senior Sena leader and Industries Minister, said that the Centre and Gujarat should stop taking away industries from Maharashtra.

“It is good that you (Shah) are concerned about Maharashtra’s old glory. But, first, stop taking away our glorious institutions from Maharashtra to the Centre and Gujarat. Even during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis, industries were taken away (to Gujarat) but he remained silent. We will not keep quiet,” said Desai, speaking to the media.

He was referring to setting up GIFT instead of IFSC in Mumbai and shifting a labour training institute from Nagpur to Delhi.