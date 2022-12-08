Sena factions submit proof of membership to poll body

The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has submitted around 20 lakh party membership forms and 2.83 lakh affidavits to the Election Commission (EC) of India, ahead of December 8 – the last day of submission of documents before the poll panel.

From December 13, the EC will hear the dispute between the two Sena factions led by Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over which is the real Shiv Sena and would control the party’s organisational structure as well as have the right to use its election symbol bow and arrow.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “We have filed 2,83,000 affidavits of members from the organisational wing of the party and about 20 lakh primary membership forms. There are more members in the party but due to time constraints, we could only submit 20 lakh.”

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has till now submitted around 10 lakh forms of primary membership and 1.8 lakh affidavits from office-bearers. A Shinde faction leader claimed they would submit 10 lakh more membership forms soon. “Ten lakh forms have been submitted to the poll panel in physical form. But we have 10 lakh more forms, which were filled online. We will soon submit the same to the EC,” the leader added.

After rebelling against the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in June, leading to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Shinde faction had moved EC, seeking allocation of the party’s election symbol and his faction’s recognition as the “real” Shiv Sena. Both the factions of the party were instructed by the EC to submit documentary evidences of their factions, including letters of support and other documents to prove they are the original Sena.