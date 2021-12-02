Sena ‘facilitating’ migration of businesses from Maharashtra to Bengal, says Ashish Shelar

Attributing ulterior motives to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Maharashtra, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has said she is trying to divert investments away from the state. During her visit, the TMC chief held discussions with political leaders and explored investment opportunities to strengthen the economy in her state.

“It is evident that Mamata Banerjee is trying to take investments away from Maharashtra to West Bengal, but what is more surprising is the silence of the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP,” Shelar said.

Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and since Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unwell and recovering in hospital, she met Shiv Sena leaders Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

“The government of Maharashtra must officially declare the details of the meeting convened between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and minister Aditya Thackeray, who met her on behalf of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. There seems to be some kind of a conspiracy. Is the Shiv Sena facilitating the migration of businesses to West Bengal,” Shelar sought to know. On behalf of the chief minister, Minister for Protocol Aditya Thackeray had called on Banerjee after her arrival in Mumbai.

“Every time the Thackerays meet a political leader, the reason they give is that they have family ties. The question is how does it concern Maharashtra… What family connections do you have with Mamata didi, who supports Bangladeshis,” the BJP leader asked, adding that though his party is not against industries operating across states, Banerjee has come to “woo industries in Maharashtra to Bengal”.

“The question is, why is the ruling Shiv Sena facilitating the TMC chief to take away the state’s businesses to West Bengal? Why is the Sena proactive in helping Maharashtra’s businesses migrate to Bengal? Why are we depriving Maharashtra of employment opportunities?” Shelar asked. “The Shiv Sena wants Maharashtra’s youths to sell vada pav. They don’t want them to grow and provide better job avenues.”

Continuing his tirade, Shelar said, “Recently, there was a crackdown on Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bhiwandi. We hope the Sena has not assured Banerjee that it will stop taking action against Bangladeshis.”

Taking a dig at the TMC leader’s words “Jai Maratha, Jai Bangla”, Shelar said, “We accept Jai Hindu Rashtra. But is it acceptable to Mamata didi. In that case, will Shiv Sena accept Jai Hindu Rashtra?”

“The people of Bengal are terrified by the violence in their state. Now these two (Mamata and Uddhav) are trying to work together to destabilise both Bengal and Maharashtra,” he went on to say.

Pointing at how the TMC had insulted the Tatas and pushed its factory out of the state, he said, “Strangely, Shiv Sena is according a warm reception to those who insulted the Tatas, who are highly revered in the business fraternity. What right do you have to come and teach us Maharashtra dharma,” he said.