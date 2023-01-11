Sena dispute: EC sets Jan 17 as next date of hearing

Argument by the Eknath Shinde-led faction in the dispute between the two factions of the Shiv Sena for control of the party’s name and symbol concluded on Tuesday, according to sources in the Election Commission.

They said the Election Commission would hear the matter next on January 17.

The EC had in October last year passed an interim order, allotting alternate names and symbols to the two sides till a final decision in the matter is taken.

While the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was given the name Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).