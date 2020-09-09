Sena criticises Centre’s decision to give Y-plus security to Kangana

Kangna Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

CRITICISING THE Centre’s decision to provide Y-plus security to actor Kangana Ranaut, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, alleged there was a conspiracy “to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra” by defaming and damaging Mumbai and weakening its economy. The editorial also urged the state to unite against those using “disrespectful” language about the Maharashtra chief minister.

“While Maharashtra is angry (about this), the BJP has directly supported people who have insulted Mumbai and Maharashtra’s CM,” the editorial stated.

“There is a danger to Mumbai from those, in Delhi and the state legislature, who love Mumbai being insulted. It is clear that steps are going in (the) direction of conspiring to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra by defaming and damaging Mumbai and weakening its economy. The Centre and BJP in Maharashtra do not miss a single opportunity to attack the powers and independence of the democratic government in Maharashtra,” the editorial further stated.

The party mouthpiece further said though the Shiv Sena has taken a “different route”, it would never tolerate “disrespect” towards Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. “(Narendra) Modi is not just a person but an institution in the form of prime minister. The same is for the states CMs and regional identities,” it added.

It also said comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and insulting the Mumbai Police by calling it mafia are signs of a “disturbed” mindset.

“But when the nationalist (Narendra) Modi government’s home ministry provides security cover to such people, then our 106 martyrs (who had died in the movement of Samyukta Maharashtra with Mumbai) must be shedding tears in heaven,” the editorial stated.

