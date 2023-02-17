Sena crisis: SC says decision on Nabam Rebia ruling can’t be considered in abstract, to hear merits of case from Feb 21

The Supreme Court on Friday held that a decision on whether its 2016 judgment in the Nabam Rebia case should be referred to a larger bench cannot be considered in the abstract and will have to be determined together with the merits of the case.

In the Nabam Rebia judgment, the Supreme Court had said that the Speaker of a House cannot decide a disqualification petition filed under the anti-defection law while a notice under Article 179(c) for the Speaker’s removal is pending.

“Whether it (judgment in Nabam Rebia vs Deputy Speaker) should be referred to seven judges cannot be considered in the abstract, isolated or divorced from the facts of the case. Whether the… principle which has been formulated in Nabam Rebia has an impact upon the facts of the present case needs deliberation. In the above backdrop, the issue whether reference of the decision in Nabam Rebia to a larger bench is warranted will be determined together with the merits of the case,” a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said, fixing February 21 to hear the batch of petitions on merit.

The prayer had arisen from the batch of petitions resulting from the political fallout in Maharashtra last year following differences in the Shiv Sena between groups owing allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray.

CJI Chandrachud said, We have kept the issue open but we do not have a complete view of it now. We must look at the overall layers of the matter. Therefore we have not decided whether reference can be made. We may take a call after we hear arguments on merits as well. We are not going into the merits only for the purpose of reference but we are going to hear the overall matter.”

After three-day hearing, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had on Thursday reserved its order on the plea that arises from petitions resulting from the political fallout in Maharashtra last year.

Contesting the apex court’s contention in the Nabam Rebia case, the Thackeray camp told the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha, that by invoking it, MLAs who want to defect can pre-empt and stall disqualification proceedings against them by seeking the Speaker’s removal through a notice.

The Shinde group had cited the ruling when the crisis unfolded in June last year to contend that the Deputy Speaker cannot proceed under the Tenth schedule against the dissident Sena MLAs as a notice seeking his removal was pending.

During the hearing before the Constitution bench this week, the Shinde camp argued that the matter had become academic and there was no reason to refer it to a larger bench.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, who appeared for the Thackeray side, urged the court to refer it to a seven-judge bench. Sibal contended that the matter had not become academic and that it has ramifications for the country’s democratic future. “…This is not about today. This is about tomorrow,” he said. “Don’t thwart the issue by saying it does not arise. It will arise time and again. Elected governments will be toppled. And no democracy in the world allows this to happen…”

Singhvi argued that the court must not distinguish the Rebia decision from the Sena matter. “Distinguishing Nabam Rebia will generate [more] future litigation than solve any problem. In a binary sense, either this Court agrees or refers it,” he submitted.

Appearing for the Shinde side, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani recalled last year’s events leading to Thackeray stepping down as chief minister and said that the Supreme Court had then said that the Governor’s direction to hold a floor test will not prejudice the Speaker’s power to decide on disqualification. However, Thackeray resigned even before the floor test, as he realised that he did not have the requisite numbers, and there was thus no prejudice to the Speaker to exercise his power of disqualification, Jethmalani submitted.

The CJI had remarked during the hearing that the matter raises “tough constitutional questions to answer on both counts”.