Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporators go on rampage as discussion on Balasaheb Thackeray cultural centre denied

Shiv Sena corporators and workers went on a rampage at the Mira-Bhyandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday after they were allegedly not allowed to raise a demand on building a cultural centre at the corporation in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Advertising

The MBMC is jointly ruled by BJP and Sena. Of the 100 corporators, BJP has 61 and Sena 22 corporators. The Sena has been demanding the cultural centre be built before the model code of conduct for the Assembly polls kicks in.

Sena corporators and workers allegedly went on a rampage after their demand to include the issue in the standing committee meeting was denied reportedly on the ground of paucity of funds. They broke chairs and threw objects around the meeting room and then proceeded to the mayor’s cabin, which was also vandalised. The Sena workers then allegedly walked around the corporation offices, breaking windowpanes and raising slogans against the BJP.

MBMC Mayor Dimple Mehta, a BJP corporator, said in a statement: “I want to ask the senior leaders of Shiv Sena if this is how they treat women of their families as well. I was abused and my office was ransacked. This is against the democratic selection of the residents of Mira Bhayander. I demand strict action taken against these abusive Sena members (sic).”

Advertising

“We have been demanding the Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan for over two years now. Despite everything being in order and all the paperwork completed, the matter has never been discussed at the standing committee meeting. On Tuesday, when the corporators demanded that the matter be discussed, the chairperson refused to entertain. This enraged the workers,” Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said.

BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, meanwhile, went as far as telling his supporters to not work with Sena in the state polls. “The Sena has been showing off because of BJP and Narendra Modi… its mentality is of breaking things and vandalism. I don’t want to have an alliance with them. Even if our leaders decide to fight the elections together, I will insist that the workers are not asked to support them.” However, Sarnaik said, “The politics of Maharashtra is bigger than these small issues. The conditions of the alliance will be decided by Uddhav Thackeray and his decision will be welcomed by us.”