Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Sena is changing, earlier we agitated, now we organize job fairs for sons of soil: Aaditya Thackeray

A new and stronger Shiv Sena was in the making as youths were becoming part of it, Aaditya Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena(UBT), Aaditya Thackeray“There has been a radical change in the Shiv Sena which used to launch agitations for the rights of the sons of the soil....now we organise job fairs to address the issues of the sons of the soil, especially the youth,” the 32-year-old MLA from Worli said. (File)
Sena is changing, earlier we agitated, now we organize job fairs for sons of soil: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said there has been a “radical change” in his party which was once known for its aggressive `sons-of-the-soil’ politics.

The former Maharashtra minister was speaking at a job fair organised by the Shiv Sena faction led by his father Uddhav Thackeray here.

“There has been a radical change in the Shiv Sena which used to launch agitations for the rights of the sons of the soil….now we organise job fairs to address the issues of the sons of the soil, especially the youth,” the 32-year-old MLA from Worli said.

A new and stronger Shiv Sena was in the making as youths were becoming part of it, the Thackeray family scion added.

The coalition government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena has done nothing for Maharashtra other than dividing people, Aaditya Thackeray said.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 14:23 IST
Nashik Division Graduates election: MVA leaders to meet today to decide on backing an independent candidate

