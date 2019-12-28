‘Shiv Sena changed tone on Bangladeshi infiltrators for seat of power in state’

Devendra Fadnavis at August Kranti Maidan. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Devendra Fadnavis at August Kranti Maidan. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Friday nobody can stop the Centre from enforcing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which is both “humanitarian” and “safeguards the national interest”.

Leading a rally in support of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at August Kranti Maidan, under the banner of ‘Samvidhan Sanman Manch’, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly attacked the Shiv Sena for soft-pedalling on Bangladeshi “infiltrators” for the seat of power in Maharashtra.

“In the past, Shiv Sena was leading the campaign against illegal Bangladeshi, who, they alleged, indulged in anti-national activities. They spoke the language of throwing out Bangladeshi infiltrators from India… (Today) the Shiv Sena appears to have changed their tone and language on Bangladeshi infiltrators. It appears Sena has sealed its lips for the seat of power in Maharashtra,” he said.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Fadnavis said that a false campaign has been launched by some political parties and groups across the nation against the newly amended citizenship law. “The CAA does not take away anybody’s citizenship. It only offers citizenship rights to refugees – Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Christians – who have faced atrocities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh,” he said.

The BJP, he added, will hold rallies to explain the significance of CAA. “Those opposing it (CAA) are doing so for their vested political interests… None of the Acts, which are being implemented, are against minorities. Every citizens’ dignity and identity will be preserved,” he said.

Claiming that former prime minister and Congress leader late Rajiv Gandhi had strongly supported CAA implementation in Assam, the LoP said, “It appears the Congress leaders are disowning their own leaders. They are giving Nehru’s ideas a quiet burial… (while) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fulfilling Nehru’s commitment to the country.”

Fadnavis also slammed the state government for denying the BJP permission for a march from August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak’s statue at Girgaon beach. “Is this government’s head in its place? Those who are taking to the streets against CAA and indulging in arson and lawlessness are getting the government’s patronage, but we were denied permission to walk from August Kranti Maidan to Girgaum Chowpatty. We were going to hold a peaceful march and wanted to pay tribute to Lokmanya Tilak statue at the Chowpatty,” Fadnavis said.

Accusing the Sena of having compromised on its core agenda, Hindutva, for power in Maharashtra, he said, “This was evident when uncharitable remarks were made by Congress against V D Savarkar… Nobody should undermine Savarkar and Hindutva. If anybody does, they would be given a befitting reply,” he said.

