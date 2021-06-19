Sena can also give slogan of going it alone in future polls but this is not the time: Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that Shiv Sena can also give a slogan of going it alone in future elections but this is not the time to indulge in politics.

The statement comes days after Sena’s ally Congress announced that while it will stay on as a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, henceforth, it will contest all elections on its own. “We will not enter into alliances with either the NCP or the Shiv Sena. We have to expand the party base by contesting all seats in all elections,” state Congress president Nana Patole had said on Friday.

In a virtual address on the occasion of Sena’s 55th foundation day, Thackeray said: “Even we can give the slogan of going solo. It is our birth right. But this is not the right time. At a time when the pandemic remains a challenge, we should keep electoral politics aside. Instead, we must use our self-confidence and self-esteem to ensure the well being of the people and the state.”

“Moreover, one does not have to show strength in elections alone… To me, the term ‘solo’ also relates to self-esteem and self-dignity. It can be exercised to raise voice against injustice. What is the use of hollow slogans when one does not have the ability to bear the weight of a sword,” he said without naming anyone.

Addressing party workers, the CM said: “Over the last 55 years, Sena has become stronger. This is not a party hankering for power. At the same time, it will also not buckle under pressure. We have inherited a rich legacy from late Bal Thackeray.”

Again praising Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP in the recent West Bengal polls, Thackeray said: “The people of West Bengal have shown what is might. Despite manifold challenges, Mamata Banerjee not only displayed might but also proved (TMC) to be a regional power. She showed asmita (pride) of a regional party…”

Hitting out at his critics for ridiculing him for working from home, Thackeray said, “If I can deliver so much of work sitting at home, what will happen if I step out?”

Speaking on the pandemic, he said: “Some have lost family members, some jobs and livelihood. The economic situation of the country is worrying. Setting aside party politics, everybody should work together to address these challenges. Else, it would lead to an anarchy-like situation.”

“We will not be vulnerable for power… We will stand on our feet firmly and walk ahead. This is Sena’s strength,” he added.

On Sena’s Hindutva agenda, Thackeray said, “Hindutva runs in our veins… To us, Hindutva is nationalism. We don’t care what our critics think or say.”