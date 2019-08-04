Shiv Sena, BJP to equally share seats: Devendra Fadnavis

THE SHIV Sena and the BJP will equally share seats as part of a pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Saturday.

“The Shiv Sena and the BJP will enter into a pre-poll alliance. After setting aside a few seats for smaller allies, the Sena and BJP will equally divide the remaining seats,” Fadnavis told mediapersons during the party’s Mahajanadesh Yatra.

While maintaining that both parties will retain the seats they had won in the 2014 polls, he said: “BJP will retain 122 seats and Sena 63. In some cases, where necessary, the two parties will swap seats based on mutual consent.”

Sources said that while Sena and BJP will contest 135 seats each, the remaining 18 seats will go to smaller parties like Republican Party of India (A), Rashtriya Samaj Party and others.

With Sena and BJP taking out separate yatras ahead of the elections, Fadnavis said: “Shiv Sena and BJP are separate political parties. It is natural they will work to expand and consolidate their respective party base.” On why Sena did not join his yatra, he said, “The BJP yatra to seek mahajanadesh is for mahauti (saffron coalition). But since it is a BJP yatra, there was no reason for the Sena to participate and vice versa.”

Sena and BJP had contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately. While the BJP had won 122 seats, Sena bagged 63 seats, Congress 42 and NCP 41. Smaller parties and independents had won 20 seats. Sources said that as a condition for entering into an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had ensured that the BJP made a formal commitment to enter into a pre-poll pact for the state polls.