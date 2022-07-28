Sena banks on shakhas for BMC elections, BJP may play spoilsport

Apart from expressing anger and hurt at the rebel camp, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s addresses to the party cadre over the past month have made one thing clear: winning the upcoming elections is Sena’s number one priority.

In the aftermath of the split in the party last month, Shiv Sena victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be the true test of its grassroots support in Mumbai — a bastion of Sena power, and crucial to the party’s future. Sena has been in power in BMC for five consecutive terms since 1997.

With two thirds of its MLAs in rebel camp, more hope is being pinned on Sena’s shakhas – local branches that form the organisation’s base – to maintain and rebuild support. The party leadership has maintained its corporators are with Uddhav Thackeray, and its base in Mumbai remains intact.

Sanjay Patil, city based political analyst who has been chronicling Sena for a decade, said, “The BMC, in many ways, is the heart of Sena’s power, and all their efforts will be channelised to save this. There are two things to consider: who does the symbol go to, and who gets to claim they are the original Shiv Sena. Until that happens, confusion among the voters will remain. The Shinde camp has not exited the Shiv Sena; they are saying they are the real Shiv Sena, and are using the party founder’s identity to garner support. At such a time, Thackeray’s control over the shakhas is crucial.” According to Patil, as long as Sena has control over shakhas in Mumbai, it will be a challenge to oust the party from BMC.

As for the corporators, experts believe that only after the elections are announced will their loyalties become clear. Prakash Akolkar, senior political analyst, said, “This is a tacit war. Since the corporators are not in power, defection is out of question. Their loyalties will become evident once political parties begin to give tickets to contest.”

In the days following the rebellion in Sena, party workers and loyal voters have been thronging to shakhas for clarity. Such is their importance that in the weeks that followed, Thackerays and their aides scrambled to woo the shakha leadership to ensure no coup followed.

There are 227 shakhas in Mumbai each of which is headed by a shakha pramukh, with 8-10 upa-shakha pramukhs, and over 45 gata pramukhs assigned for polling booths.

Kishori Pednekar, former Mumbai mayor, said, “Shiv Sena is first an organisation, and then a political party. The shakhas are our backbone, and we have never questioned their loyalty to the party.” Despite this, Uddhav Thackeray on July 17 appointed new office bearers to shakhas in three assembly constituencies of Dahisar, Borivali, and Magathane. The announcement was made in the party mouthpiece, Saamana. Some of the shakha-level leadership in Dadar and Byculla was changed. Within the next week, more names will be announced for shakha leadership.

A senior Sena leader from BMC said, “Those who were loyal to the rebels were removed. We want to give a chance to promising leaders who were sidelined by their local MLAs. Prakash Surve, for the past 2-3 years, had been blocking appointments to shakhas in his area, and was gathering his loyalists around him. In Byculla, the office bearer who was removed has not yet joined the rebel camp, but we were certain he would because of how he spoke about them.”

Among the 39 MLAs who jumped ship to join now-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are Surve, the MLA from Magathane; Dilip Lande, MLA from Chandivali; Mangesh Kudalkar, MLA from Kurla; Sadanand Sarvankar, MLA from Mahim; and Yamini Jadhav, MLA from Byculla.

A senior party leader from BMC said, “Since shakhas come in close contacts with local MLAs, there is a sense of friendship among them. But shakhas and corporators in all these constituencies remain with Uddhav Thackeray. On the occasion of his birthday, shakhas put up banners wishing him.”

However, it is not just Shiv Sena’s grassroot support that will determine its victory in BMC, but also how BJP stands to gain from the recent developments.

In BMC polls of 2017, Shiv Sena and BJP saw a cut-throat competition, with the former securing 84 seats out of 227, and the BJP 82 seats. “To retain power in Maharashtra, BJP let go of BMC. Now, it is explicitly against the Shiv Sena. The confusion among Sena voters will benefit the BJP, as their core ideologies are similar. Many Bal Thackeray supporters also identify with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to agendas such as Hindutva,” Patil said.

BJP saw a 164 per cent jump in the seats secured in BMC in 2017 as compared to 2012, when it secured 31 seats alongside 75 of Shiv Sena. In 2009 it had secured 29 seats, and in 2002, 35. Patil said, “Right from the start of the rebellion, it has been evident there is more to it. For BJP, it is not just about Maharashtra, but about controlling Mumbai. For that, it needs Sena to be dwarfed.”

A Sena leader said, “The party leadership is aware of this, but it has not dented its confidence.”

Meanwhile, Sena is being seen banking on its work in BMC to woo voters. For example, in Girgaon, Sena’s traditional stronghold, a poster sporting Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sena founder Bal Thackeray reminds voters of a 2017 meeting in BMC that resulted in the decision to construct a foot-overbridge connecting the area with Charni Road, bringing relief to hundreds of commuters and local residents.