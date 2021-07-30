Sena approves proposal to name Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road Flyover after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The flyover, which will help ease the commute between the Eastern Express Highway and Navi Mumbai, is expected to be thrown open to the public by August 15.

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Shiv Sena of delay in naming the newly built flyover on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena-led Works Committee (suburbs) on Thursday approved the proposal. The 2.9-km flyover built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been in the eye of a storm over the last two months over its christening.

Committee chairman and Sena corporator Swapnil Tembawalkar Thursday cleared the proposal for naming the flyover after the Maratha warrior king. “In the last meeting the administration had informed us that the flyover could be ready by the end of July. On Thursday, in a written reply before the committee, the bridges department said the flyover is ready. Following this, we approved a proposal for naming it after Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

“The BJP is unnecessarily accusing us of delaying the naming,” Tembawalkar said.

On Tuesday, the BJP had alleged that the Sena had failed to take a decision on the proposal, pointing to a fresh letter from Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh demanding that the flyover be named after Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaj Moinnuddin Chisti.

Anticipating that this could also lead to an uproar by BJP members in the committee meeting, Sena cleared the proposal.

Naming of the flyover first met with controversy in June when Sena MP Rahul Shewale wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to christen it after the Sufi saint. The BJP then claimed that its MP Manoj Kotak had earlier put forward the demand to name it after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in December 2020.

The BJP even tried to corner its former saffron ally Sena by questioning its commitment to Hindutva. After controversy erupted in the Works Committee meeting held on June 27, Sena had said that the flyover would be named only after the Maratha king but not before its work was completed.

On July 27, however, BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said Sena was delaying the naming and the party called attention to the fact that SP corporator Shaikh had written to the BMC seeking to name the flyover after a Sufi saint.

“This is very unfortunate as the Sena failed to name the flyover after Shivaji Maharaj and once again there is a demand to name it after a Sufi saint,” Shinde had said on Tuesday.

The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time between Ghatkopar and Navi Mumbai, as motorists will not have to face traffic jams at Shivaji Nagar Junction, near Deonar Dumping Ground in Govandi.